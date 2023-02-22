Officer Killed Crash

This image provided by the Kansas City, Missouri., Police Department shows Police Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a crash that killed a Kansas City police office r, a pedestrian and the officer's K-9 police dog, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, was speeding and ran a red light at an intersection Wednesday night before colliding with a patrol car driven by officer James Muhlbauer, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.