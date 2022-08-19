US Ukraine First Lady

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., talks with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, gives an address to members of Congress in July on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Associated Press

ATLANTA — Sen. Lindsey Graham can’t put off his appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal judge said Friday.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham to honor his subpoena for the grand jury. Graham’s attorneys appealed that order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling while that appeal plays out. May declined that request in her order on Friday.

