Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport on Oct. 8 in Minden, Nevada.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered the release of those emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He said those communications cannot be withheld because they include evidence of potential crimes.

