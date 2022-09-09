Medical Marijuana Missouri

In this 2018, photo, an employee at a medical marijuana cultivator works on topping a marijuana plant, in Eastlake, Ohio.

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot.

The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.

