ST. LOUIS — A judge will announce next week whether he will overturn the conviction of a Missouri man who was imprisoned for a 1994 murder that he has always said he didn’t commit.

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson, who was been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1995 of killing Marcus Boyd.

