The Trump International Hotel and Tower is seen looking north on Wabash Avenue in Chicago's famed Loop. 

NEW YORK | A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor "to ensure there is no further fraud" at former President Donald Trump's company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered an outside watchdog as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York's attorney general alleges Trump and the Trump Organization misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

