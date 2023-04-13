Trump Columnist Lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump in 2020. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK | A federal judge rejected a request Thursday to delay former President Donald Trump's trial this month on civil claims that he raped a woman in the mid-1990s, but he has granted a request by Trump's lawyers to gather more evidence about who is paying the accuser's lawyers.

New revelations that a major contributor to Democrats helped finance the litigation against Trump by columnist E. Jean Carroll prompted attorney Alina Habba to ask for a one-month delay of the April 25 trial.

