Abortion Michigan

Abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June in Lansing, Michigan.

 Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer.

The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

