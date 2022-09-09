AUSTIN, Texas — The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Boone County, Missouri, Associated Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, in the ruling issued in August but not made public in Missouri, only briefly addressed allegations of domestic violence levied by Greitens' ex-wife, Sheena Greitens.

