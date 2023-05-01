Transgender Health Missouri

Transgender woman Stacy Cay displays some of the hormone therapy drugs she has stockpiled in fear of losing her supply on April 20 at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Monday temporarily blocked a unique rule that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill several other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rule until May 15 unless she extends it. She also scheduled a May 11 hearing over the lawsuit challenging the rule.

