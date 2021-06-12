Every year, the St. Joseph YWCA honors female role models during its Women of Excellence Awards.

The event, which is typically a luncheon at the Civic Arena, will be virtual for the second year and aired at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 17. During the awards ceremony, outstanding volunteers and leaders are spotlighted, and women in the community share their stories of how the YWCA has touched their lives.

This is the first of an ongoing series to highlight this year’s nominees and winners.

Judy Fuston and Karen Foley are this year’s Lifetime Achievement winners.

Fuston, a St. Joseph native, began her teaching career in Nebraska where she and her husband, Ron, lived while he attended the University of Nebraska to study architecture. This is where the couple became avid Husker fans.

Her first job was teaching fifth grade in the Papillion, Nebraska, school district. Papillion was a bedroom community for SAC Air Force Base and many of Fuston’s students had lived all over the world.

After 11 years in Nebraska, the family, which now included children Andy, Arch and Amy, moved back to St. Joseph. Fuston and her business partner, Judy Andersen, opened The New Experience Nursery School. Eight years later, she began her career with the St. Joseph School District, first as an elementary school counselor and later as coordinator of the guidance department.

Throughout her 10-year tenure in this role, she became a consultant to school districts in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Michigan. She was an instructor in Northwest Missouri State University’s guidance department and a guest lecturer at the University of Missouri — Kansas City. Fuston assisted in the rollout of the Missouri Model Guidance curriculum, which was used throughout the state.

Writing articles and grants was an important aspect of Fuston’s career. The book “Classroom Survival Skills” was published in 1982, and an article in Principal Magazine, “Rescuing the Troublemakers” was published in 2000. She authored a chapter published in the “Missouri Model Guidance Handbook” and assisted in writing the first Americorp Grant and the Caring Communities Grant.

Her biggest project was a $3 million federal grant that led to the hiring of additional school counselors and the first social workers in the St. Joseph School District. Additional grants helped to fund The Management School, a short-term alternative school for elementary students, an alternative school for middle school students and a program designed to be an alternative to out-of-school suspension. She also assisted in the writing of the juvenile drug court grant.

Fuston’s determination to help meet the needs of children led her to join forces with many initiatives, cohorts and task forces that were designed to change or create systems within the community. The Task Force Against Violence, the Juvenile Justice Coalition, the Best at Birth Network and the Division of Family Services Permanent Placement Review Team are examples of this type of endeavor.

Over the years, Fuston’s commitment to education and serving children has been recognized. In 1969, she was named Papillion Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year and the following year was runner up for Nebraska Teacher of the Year. In 1989, she was named Northwest Missouri School Counseling Associations’ Elementary Counselor of the Year and, in 1990, she was named Missouri’s Elementary Counselor of the Year. In 2002, she was named Northwest Missouri’s Counseling Director of the Year and, later that year, Missouri’s Counseling Director of the Year. She was also the recipient of the Frank Connett Juvenile Justice Award.

Her passion to serve her community led to memberships and leadership roles in many organizations including the board president of St. Joseph Youth Alliance, Caring Communities board, the Ladies Union Benevolent Society board and president, Interfaith Community Services board, Northwest Health Services board and the YWCA board. In 2011, she was recognized as the YWCA’s Woman of Merit.

In Central High School’s 1959 yearbook there is an inscription under her senior picture that reads: “A leading lady in all that she does.” Fuston’s passion, energy and commitment to the children of the community demonstrates that the saying has become true.

Volunteering has been an integral part of Karen Foley’s life from childhood to today. She believes that it is everyone’s responsibility to participate and give back to the communities in which we live.

Raised in Milwaukee, Foley started her volunteering activities in her elementary and high school days with the Girl Scouts and her church. After a few years at the University of Wisconsin, she took a job in personnel at the First Wisconsin National Bank, opening new doors for volunteering experiences. She led the bank’s efforts with United Way, getting it and other companies involved in fundraising and employee volunteerism.

Foley married and had five children in six and a half years. Caring for this brood took up all her time until she moved to San Francisco, where she renewed her volunteerism as the kids headed to school. In addition to doing fundraising for the PTAs at the children’s schools, Foley also joined the boards of Young Audiences and the Mexican Museum.

Several years later, Foley moved back to the Midwest and landed in St. Louis. She joined the Young Audiences board there as well as the Craft Alliance board and was the first woman to chair the Boys Hope Board, a Jesuit organization providing housing and education for young men who could not live at home. She was also appointed by the mayor to the Heritage & Urban Design Commission and the St. Louis Philanthropic Organization.

After divorcing, Foley reconnected with her high school sweetheart, John, remarried and moved to St. Joseph, the hometown of her mother. This is where her volunteerism accelerated significantly. She got involved serving on boards in the arts, education, historical preservation, homelessness, women’s initiatives, environmental preservation and the election process. She was continuously asked to fundraise and spearhead committees and initiatives. Whether it was for the Cotillion of Achievement, Benton High School, Salvation Army, Missouri Western Foundation, St. Joseph’s School District Foundation, the Pony Express Museum including Pumpkinfest, Allied Arts, Trails West, Social Welfare Board, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph Museum, YWCA Women of Excellence, Lover’s Lane, Kelsey Court, Carnegie Culture Club, Runcie, Questers, PEO, parks and recreation, Friends of Parks, CIP or local elections, Foley contributed in meaningful ways.

In addition to all her volunteering activities, Foley also launched a personal chef business in St. Joseph called Cooking Capers focused on delivering weekly meals to senior citizens. This nutritional support made it possible for several local seniors to remain independent and stay in their homes.

In all three cities where she lived, Foley consistently opened her home and her heart for politicians, schools, and nonprofit fundraisers. Her generosity of spirit, time and resources have been and continue to be boundless. Foley touches so many lives in the tireless work she does to improve the community in which she lives. Her inspiring perseverance, acts of kindness and impact have made a difference for so many.