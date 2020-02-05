Designing every detail of your dream wedding is exciting until you ask yourself the big question: Who is paying for this? Traditionally, the bride’s family covers most expenses. But this might not work for every family, and in the year 2020, it’s OK to switch it up a bit.
The least fun chat to have about your wedding is cost. To make it easier, come up with a budget, (try to) stick to it and start mapping out potential expenses. Talk to each family and figure out what they can and cannot afford. Share your wedding vision with them. We compiled a quick, at-a-glance guide for your convenience.
Reception venue/ceremony: Bride and family
Photographer: Bride and family
Marriage license/officiant fee: Groom and family
DJ: Groom and family
Florist: The bride and her family
pay for the ceremony’s floral
arrangements, including
bouquets and corsages for bridesmaids
and flower girls. The groom and his family pay for the bride’s bouquet, boutonnières for men, and corsages for mothers and grandmothers.
Cake: Bride and family
Caterer: Bride and family
Hotel and travel: The bridal party typically covers this, but the bride may split the cost with them.
Rehearsal dinner: Groom and family
Wedding ensemble (dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry): Bride and bridal party
Bridal shower: Maid of honor and bridesmaids
Bachelorette party: Bridesmaids
Transportation: Bride and family
Hair and makeup: The bride should cover this cost if she is requesting professional styles from her bridesmaids.
Honeymoon: Groom and family
Wedding invitations, announcements, wedding programs: Bride and family