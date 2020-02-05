200205_jos_paying

Designing every detail of your dream wedding is exciting until you ask yourself the big question: Who is paying for this? Traditionally, the bride’s family covers most expenses. But this might not work for every family, and in the year 2020, it’s OK to switch it up a bit.

The least fun chat to have about your wedding is cost. To make it easier, come up with a budget, (try to) stick to it and start mapping out potential expenses. Talk to each family and figure out what they can and cannot afford. Share your wedding vision with them. We compiled a quick, at-a-glance guide for your convenience.

Reception venue/ceremony: Bride and family

Photographer: Bride and family

Marriage license/officiant fee: Groom and family

DJ: Groom and family

Florist: The bride and her family

pay for the ceremony’s floral

arrangements, including

bouquets and corsages for bridesmaids

and flower girls. The groom and his family pay for the bride’s bouquet, boutonnières for men, and corsages for mothers and grandmothers.

Cake: Bride and family

Caterer: Bride and family

Hotel and travel: The bridal party typically covers this, but the bride may split the cost with them.

Rehearsal dinner: Groom and family

Wedding ensemble (dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry): Bride and bridal party

Bridal shower: Maid of honor and bridesmaids

Bachelorette party: Bridesmaids

Transportation: Bride and family

Hair and makeup: The bride should cover this cost if she is requesting professional styles from her bridesmaids.

Honeymoon: Groom and family

Wedding invitations, announcements, wedding programs: Bride and family