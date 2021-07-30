Let’s face it — weddings are expensive. So how do you have the wedding of your dreams (or close to it) without going broke?
For Mercedees and Justin Schott, they stayed within budget by having a short engagement.
“We knew the more time we had to plan, the more we would end up spending,” Mercedees Schott said.
This meant they needed to be more flexible with the date and venue, but this also helped the couple stay within their budget. The Schotts were married on a Sunday in September 2019 at Timber Creek Weddings and Event Center in St. Joseph.
Ashley and Jacob Sollars relied on advice from family members and online reviews to prioritize their budget.
“The biggest thing that helped us narrow down the details was attending other weddings and reading forums like weddingwire,” Ashley Sollars said.
For Ashley and Jacob, they wanted to be the best hosts they could and decided to focus their money on an open bar, good food and a great DJ. The couple had their wedding and reception at Ol’ MacDonald’s Farm (now Barnes Acres) in Savannah, Mo., in September 2018.
Devoting a large part of their budget to the flowers and photography was important to them.
“It’s hard to pick just one because those were equally important to us,” Ashley Sollars said. “Flowers made the whole wedding beautiful (we used real flowers) and the photography is the only thing you take away from the wedding and literally keep forever.”
Your florist can recommend flowers that are in season and advise you on blooms are good substitutes for more expensive varieties. Locally-sourced flowers also will save money and be fresher, too, according to theknot.com.
Ensuring their day was well documented also was a priority for the Schotts. In addition to a photographer, they hired a videographer and The Photo Bus for guests to creatively capture their own photos.
“To be able to splurge on these things, we had to use what we were good at for the rest,” Mercedees said.
With the help of friends and family, they planted succulents in the centerpieces, made most of the décor (including signage) and the bride and groom’s families prepared the food.
The Sollars also spent many weekends “DIYing.”
“We DIY’d the centerpieces, the arbor, signs, aisle doors, invitations, so we could have money to splurge on the things that were important to us,” Ashley Sollars explained.
Both couples held their ceremonies and receptions in the same location, which helps with costs also, because some vendors (who may charge by the hour or for mileage) don’t have to travel between two sites.
