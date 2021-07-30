Yay! Engagement!
☐ Insure engagement ring.
☐ Take engagement photos.
☐ Plan engagement party
Pre-planning.
☐ Settle on wedding budget.
☐ Finalize wedding theme/colors/style.
☐ Create a wedding guest list.
☐ Choose “best” people.
☐ Pick wedding date.
☐ List family traditions to incorporate.
☐ Submit engagement announcement to the newspaper.
The majors
☐ Hire a wedding planner.
☐ Set wedding venue.
☐ Set reception venue.
☐ Hire a photographer.
☐ Hire a florist.
☐ Hire DJ/band.
☐ Hire caterer.
☐ Hire videographer.
☐ Book officiant.
☐ Hire ceremony musicians.
☐ Order wedding desserts.
☐ Find rental supplier for chairs, linens, etc.
☐ Book transportation.
☐ Book wedding night accommodations.
☐ Send save the dates.
☐Other arrangements
☐ Make hair/makeup appointments.
☐ Book honeymoon.
What to wear.
☐ Buy wedding bands.
☐ Buy wedding dress.
☐ Settle on wedding party outfits.
☐ Schedule gown fitting appointments.
☐ Schedule tux fitting appointments.
Pre-wedding celebrations.
☐ Finalize venue and caterer for rehearsal dinner.
☐ Schedule ceremony rehearsal.
☐ Discuss and confirm “best”
For the guests
☐ Register for gifts.
☐ Create wedding website.
☐ Send invitations.
☐ Reserve block of hotel rooms for out-of-town guests.
The minors
☐ Decide on guest book.
☐ Design and create favors.
☐ Create ceremony program.
☐ Buy bridal party gifts.
☐ Create seating chart.
☐ Assemble welcome bags.
☐ Create place settings.
☐ Decide on centerpieces and bouquets.
Paperwork
☐ Sign prenuptial agreements.
☐ Apply for marriage license.
Send thank-you notes for any gifts received in advance.
The ceremony
☐ write ceremony.
☐ Confirm participants.
☐ Write vows.
☐ Prepare toasts.
Last-minute confirmations
Order alcohol.
☐ Set up “must play” and “do not play” music lists.
☐ Finalize ceremony in writing with officiant.
☐ Create a wedding-day schedule.
☐ Call guests who have not RSVP'd.
☐ Give caterer a final head count.
☐ Confirm delivery details with wedding dessert provider.
☐ Decide on receiving line order.
☐ Determine and confirm any wedding-day tasks with friends and family.
☐ Confirm floral delivery.
☐ Confirm final payment with all vendors.
☐ Pick up marriage license.
☐ Put together tip envelopes and designate someone to hand them out.
Style
☐ Break in wedding shoes.
☐ Get final haircuts.
☐ Get final spa treatments.
☐ Make emergency bridal kit.
☐ Plan night-before activities.
☐ Post wedding
☐ Dry clean and preserve wedding gown and veil.
☐ Preserve wedding bouquet.
☐ rite thank-you notes within eight weeks.
☐ Change all insurance policies to include spouse.
☐ Complete name-changing paperwork.
☐ Check on outstanding registry items.
