Muddy Paws
April showers may bring May flowers, but it also means muddy paws. Some days it seems it’s a constant battle to keep dog paws from tracking mud in the house, but the Dexas MudBuster is a great tool to have in your arsenal.
The portable paw cleaner comes in petite, medium and large for paws of all sizes. The outside consists of a tall plastic cup, and inside are soft, silicone nubs to get in and around your pup’s muddy paws. The nubs are on a rubber mat that unrolls for cleaning and it can even be put in the dishwasher.
When your dog comes in from a romp outside, fill the cup with some warm water, soak a paw, slightly twist, then dry the paw. Repeat the process for each paw. My dog really seems to like the MudBuster. I imagine it must feel like a gentle massage on those cute paws of hers.
Oddly Enough
I just finished reading “Odd(ly) Enough” by Carolanne Miljavac. It is incredibly down-to-earth and inspirational.
The way she writes is very conversational and makes me wish I had someone like her in my everyday life. She puts on paper the words floating in my head that won’t come out in a way that make sense. She has a second book that I WILL be buying ASAP!