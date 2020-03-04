Penny Kirkes had on the cutest outfit during a recent shopping trip.
Kirkes is the store manager at Dillard’s in the East Hills Shopping Center. Her black leather jacket is Allison Daley, gray plaid cropped trouser pants are Antonio Melani and the knee-high black leather boots are Ecco.
Tori Pederson is no stranger to fun hair. She said she chooses these colors because it helps her express herself.
“There isn’t much that we can control in this world, but I can control my style and my hair,” Pederson said. “I have come to find out that it sparks conversations with strangers as well. People tend to compliment my hair and then get to talking about the things they would do if they didn’t have restricts from jobs or if they wouldn’t be judged by family or friends.”
She said her hair is an expression of what she wants to bring into this world: Happiness, spontaneity, and the freedom to be exactly who you want to be. Her stylist, Ashley Schoenfelder at Ulta Beauty, is always on board to help her.