For better or for worse, 2020 will definitely be a year to remember.
This is perhaps especially true for couples who’d set a 2020 wedding date — only to be met with all sorts of complications due to COVID-19.
Laura and Eric McCrerey were one of those couples whose plans were put in jeopardy by closures and quarantine mandates that came down this spring, just in time for their April 5 wedding. Although many couples with wedding dates around that time opted to postpone, they went ahead with getting married — although in a fairly different fashion than planned.
“My husband had the awesome idea of doing a drive-in wedding,” Laura McCrerey said.
And that’s exactly what they did, using the parking lot at Living Hope Church in St. Joseph as their makeshift venue. They limited attendance to immediate family and had everyone remain in their cars to view the ceremony. Additionally, they used a loudspeaker to ensure sound carried through their guests’ open car windows.
It looked undeniably different than the wedding they’d planned at a venue in Gower, Missouri, that would have come complete with a reception and a longer guest list. But the ceremony the McCrereys had still fulfilled their top must-haves — allowing them to marry on their original date (when Laura’s brothers, who are in the military, were guaranteed to be able to attend) and with as much family as possible witnessing their marriage.
And of course, it also allowed them to proceed with their plans on at least a basic level without worrying about putting loved ones’ health at risk.
“Our main goal was to keep everybody safe,” McCrerey said.
Forever going forward, they can count themselves among the elite club of couples who have had COVID-era weddings that followed social-distancing mandates. And they can also look forward to the traditional wedding reception they still intend to have, along with a honeymoon they look forward to taking to the Canary Islands at some point.
They’re still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to scheduling those, but McCrerey noted that all of their wedding vendors have been understanding and open to accommodating them whenever they do reschedule the postponed portion of their wedding.
Even with stay-at-home mandates lessening, many engaged couples still face tough decisions surrounding the details of their big day — and for them, McCrerey suggested keeping a focus on the most important detail of all.
“My main advice would be to remember what the wedding is truly about,” she said. “Even though you may not have the wedding you wanted, the main goal is just to get married.”