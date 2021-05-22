Once the pandemic is over, what things make women anxious or happy to go back to? What permanent changes do you hope to see come out of this?
“I think most women are going to be a mix of anxious and happy to spend time with friends and extended family without the worry of distancing or what others might think about you spending time with larger groups. My hope is that families remember when they took a step back and made memories without having to have every moment packed with activities.”
- Rachel McIntosh, fourth-grade teacher at
St. Francis Xavier School
“I was happy as a chronically ill person that no one was asking me to smile and also with the space given when standing in line. I hope since we will need boosters later on, people will keep washing their hands and keeping their coughs to themselves. I am so happy to get back to fighting Sami Hicks over the best coffee seat in Cafe Pony Espresso. I cannot wait to see friends and family and not worry about bringing along any virus that could harm them.”
- Felicia Hawkins, homesick Texan
“I think women are happy to get back to in-person social interactions. It’s lonely working alone. I hope a permanent change will be an increase in grace, patience with others when things don’t go perfectly.”
- Mary Ingersoll, executive director of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and owner of Inspirations Dance Center & Bloom Fine Arts Preschool
