The 2020 wedding season has something in store for every taste, making it easier than ever to find the perfect gown. Bridal Fashion Week had something for the romantic bride, the daring bride and those of us who get ecstatic about a skirt with pockets.
1. Unusual skirts are all over for the 2020 wedding season. Tiered, ruffled, feathered, slit to the knee or covered in 3-D flowers, gowns with an out-there bottom half are on trend. To balance the look, choose a simpler corset— or throw caution to the wind and choose an equally unique top.
2. Minimalism is on the other side of the coin. The no-frills trend brought onto everyone’s screen by Meghan Markle during her wedding to Prince Harry continues to be popular for clean-cut brides. A great fit is essential to make a minimalist dress really shine.
3. Good news for brides who find white just a tad bit boring: Soft watercolor shades like blush, pistachio green and romantic floral prints are all over the catwalk. Oscar de la Renta pairs pale ink blue with a tiered skirt for extra pizzazz.
4. They were the must-have of the Golden Globes red carpet event and they’re all over 2020 wedding dresses: Statement sleeves. Puffy, ruffled or ruched, they’re a new spin on an ‘80s trend. Big sleeves pair especially well with a minimalist skirt design to create a flattering silhouette.
5. Sheer dresses cut out in strategical places continue to be a popular trend. Dresses range from simple to bedazzled. Slips to wear underneath come in a variety of shades to best match the bride’s skin tone to keep up the illusion without showing everything.