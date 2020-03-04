The journey to buying your first home doesn’t have to be a rocky road. In fact, there are several small steps you can take to ensure you don’t experience big obstacles along the way.
Agent Jo Swearingin, who has 16 years of experience, offers her best tips to success in this process.
The most important step a new buyer can take is to interview real estate agents and find someone who has vast knowledge and experience in this area. Swearingin strongly advises against choosing a friend or family member. She also encourages finding one who is not new to the game.
A newer agent might not have all the experience you need and may constantly refer to others for advice throughout the process. You want someone confident and trustworthy with the experience to back it up.
“It’s like going to the doctor. I want someone that knows what they’re doing,” she said. “You don’t want someone who just passed the test.”
Once you hire a good real estate agent, interview and find a mortgage broker. The next steps are crucial to a smooth, first home buying experience.
Steps to success:
• Make sure you don’t have any unpaid bills or medical bills. This simple overlook could be a potential roadblock. Run your own credit report before starting.
• Make sure to have a bank account. This step might seem obvious, but Swearingin has worked with clients who did not have one, which brought a few challenges.
• Once approved, go out and find properties to look at.
• Buy a home with a good resale value (Five to seven years is the average time frame people will move, she said). Make sure you can sell the property. You want a good investment.
• Drive through the neighborhood at different hours and different times. If traffic is heavier at certain times, that could be a deal-breaker.
• Do your research on sex offenders and crime in the area, especially if you have kids or are planning to start a family.
• Don’t mess up your budget. In fact, go below your budget when making the purchase. It’s smart to stick to what you know you can afford instead of going over. You may have to deal with a roof leak down the road, for example. That extra income will save you.
• Keep a home savings account.
• Make sure to pay your bills on time.