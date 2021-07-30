Why does Hollywood think every bride-to-be wants to celebrate at a bar or with a stripper? Not all brides are alike, so their parties should be tailored to fit their personality. Creativity goes a long way, even if you opt for the more stereotypical bachelorette party.
When I got married, I told my friends that a stripper was absolutely not an option. We had a nice dinner at a restaurant and then went back to my friend’s apartment. Once we got settled there was a knock on the door. I was immediately nervous. Two of my best friends from college came in carrying an old-school boom box wearing boxers and t-shirts. The guys started dancing around me putting on layers and layers of clothing. I laughed so hard at the “dressers” that showed up at my bachelorette party.
I could not have asked for a more unique experience.
Those wanting a more “traditional” stripper experience can check online for available options. Malestrippers.com looks fairly safe, although it may be a better idea to ask around for personal recommendations. The online world can be scary! The same goes for strip clubs. Look for good reviews before you decide where to go. It will require a drive, because St. Joseph doesn’t have any.
Consider renting a limo or party bus for your trek. There are plenty of options for rent, but make sure you check reviews and go with a company that is fully insured.
Many bridal parties are opting for a bigger adventure and heading out for a destination party. Popular places are Las Vegas, Nashville, the Ozarks, a beach, a lake, a weekend getaway at a ski resort, or basically any excuse to get away with some friends and make some fun memories.
Dr. Jordan Snook of New Market, Missouri, said a current popular trend is for the bride to take a picture of her fiancé (like a flat Stanley) everywhere she goes. Then he can see all the places he “went” later.
If traveling isn’t an option, or you want something a little more low-key, check out a local winery or a private class of some sort. When my friend got married, we went to Pinot’s Pallet in Kansas City for her bachelorette party. You can bring in your own wine and snacks, and an instructor leads the group in painting a predetermined design. It was a lot of fun and very laid back. The AR Workshop in St. Joseph has all kinds of DIY classes available, and you can book a private party for your group.
If DIY isn’t your style, maybe a dance class would be fun for the group. Kaci Russell taught hula hoop and pole classes for about five years in St. Joseph.
“I did do Bachelorette parties at one location, and it was so much fun,” she said. “Everyone is always so happy and ready for some fun when they are with a bride-to-be. The closest place now would be in Kansas City or Des Moines. There is an amazing place in Des Moines called Club B Fit, and the owner is just amazing and super talented. It’s a beautiful studio.”
Russell says taking a class like this for a bachelorette party is entertaining and great fun.
“You will have great laughs,” she said. “It makes you feel sexy, gives a great boost in confidence and makes for some amazing memories.”
Maybe a class isn’t your idea of fun. How about a mystery event where everyone can get involved? If you have an outgoing group, get them involved in solving a murder with Bachelorettes and Bullets, a downloadable murder mystery that can be found at nightofmystery.com. It’s a delirious evening filled with deceit, divas and dirty secrets.
Making plans requires a little flexibility as things don’t always work out how we think they should. The last year has certainly proven that.
Clara McKinney had her bachelorette party in May 2020, when Kansas City was shut down. The Power and Light District, a very popular party spot was deserted. All her plans were changed out of necessity.
“My party had plans to take a party bus to Kansas City,” she said. “We were going to eat at Hamburger Mary’s and go to P&L. My husband and his group were going to come down on the bus, eat somewhere else and eventually meet up at P&L. Because of COVID none of that happened, so we ended up having a bachelorette and bachelor party in our friends’ backyard. We had a bonfire, food, drinks and games.”
Regardless of what you choose to do, celebrating the bride-to-be with her friends and loved ones is what makes a party successful. If you are planning the party, keep the desires of the bride in mind. Celebrating her in a way she will enjoy is the most important factor when planning your event.
