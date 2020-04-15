Survivors of domestic violence find different outlets on the road to recovery. Chloe Rhein, 22, found that sharing her story with those she felt comfortable with helped.
“Just to say it out loud and be able to make it real … but have control about the situation,” she said. “That helped me a lot.”
The St. Joseph woman said watching a Ted Talk by a woman who was in an abusive situation and talked about it inspired her. Rhein said she discovered that talking about the abuse is exactly what an abuser doesn’t want.
“But that’s the only way you can get out,” Rhein said.
When Rhein was just 14 years old, she started an online relationship with a 21-year-old man who was living in the United Kingdom.
“I really was lonely for that connection with people my age,” she said.
Rhein was the daughter of a pastor and home-schooled. She said that combination left her with few kids her age to talk to. It fueled her need to seek companionship online.
“It wasn’t abusive right off the bat,” she said. “There’s a slow burn.”
He said the things predators usually say, “You’re so mature for your age” and “I just want to get to know you,”she said.
Eventually, Rhein was being controlled by being told what television shows she could watch, who she could socialize with and, by 15 years old, he was calling her his wife and asking that she wear a head cover. Rhein said he told her it was a sign of respect by wives in his culture.
Around her 16th birthday, she started trying to end the relationship. Yet that didn’t stop him. He flew to St. Joseph to see her. Shortly after, he was arrested and convicted of stalking and statutory rape.
It was over. Rhein said that’s when the healing began.
“I was working through some of those emotions,” she said. “I went to therapy at the YWCA and that was really, really helpful for me. I cannot stress how important that was to me. They do phone calls, too, so there’s no excuse.”
A few years later, Rhein participated in a documentary for the YWCA to share her experience with others who may be in a similar situation.
“The feedback I got from the documentary … people had very similar situations,” she said. “Even someone I grew up with.”
Rhein has come a long way. She said she never thought she’d be in college and have a car and a driver’s license.
“Now, I am in 100% in control of my life,” she said. “When you’ve been in that situation, that is very comforting.”
Her advice to parents and to young adults in similar situations is that it does get better and to communicate.
“The thing about technology that sucks is it’s always changing,” Rhein said. “When parents finally get used to knowing about a certain technology, the kids start using a different technology.”
She said that parents can’t always be 100% on top of what their children are doing but they can stay on top of their child’s emotional state.
“I self-isolated constantly,” Rhein said. “A lot of teenagers will be by themselves, there’s a lot of emotions going on there, which is normal, but when they stop talk to those they normally did. Those are some red flags.”