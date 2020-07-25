Two local venues are working hard to ensure couples can still celebrate one of the biggest days of their lives in the COVID-19 era.
Cindy Hopkins, owner of The Sycamore Tree, suggests that couples plan their guest list to allow enough space for everyone to feel comfortable, but she said she respects a couple’s choice to invite the number of family and friends they want and doesn't insist on reduced numbers.
Hopkins, who operates the venue with her husband, Eddy, encourages guests who might want to physically distance themselves to enjoy the venue’s furnished patio area for open-air dining.
And she added, “We have seen a new trend of a few (guests) who will come and watch the ceremony from a distance and then leave after congratulating the couple.”
The field and grounds of The Sycamore Tree are big enough for ceremonies and for large groups to spread out. Timber Creek Weddings and Event Center also has a large covered outdoor space that allows for guests and tables to be spaced at a distance.
At both venues, deep cleaning remains a focus, especially high-touch surfaces.
Timber Creek has incorporated sanitizing stations inside and outside of all entry/exit points as well as at the bar, food line and a few other strategic locations, said Jeremy Kovac, who owns the venue with his wife, Stacy.
The Kovacs recommend couples consider no self-serve food or drinks and no open food bowls at the reception.
Some other things Hopkins and Kovac suggest are:
• Make sure you’re aware of any city or county public health restrictions affecting your venue. Some facilities may be more heavily restricted as to the size of the gathering, mask requirements, etc.
• Check with your venue about their cancellation or postponement policy. This is always good to know — pandemic or not.
• Worried that a special relative or friend in particular won’t attend? Consider live streaming your event. If you do have someone special on your list that you know won't be able to make it due to health concerns, consider live streaming your wedding for them. Ensure the venue you select has good Wi-Fi coverage, especially in the spot where the ceremony will take place.
And overall?
• Don’t stress, Kovac said. Some of the brides and grooms booking his venue have been worried about how many guests will show up. However, so far this spring and summer, guest counts at the venue were reduced by just 15%, he said.
“From our experience … you may lose a few guests, but the majority on your list will attend,” Kovac said. “Those that do come are ready to get out and celebrate with you, so enjoy it and have fun.”