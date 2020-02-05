Once upon a time, weddings almost always had a spiritual aspect. But with an increasing number of couples marrying outside of a church setting, nonreligious ceremonies are also on the rise.
And as the wedding industry has grown, so have the number of choices couples have to customize their wedding— which means nonreligious couples aren’t limited when it comes to crafting a ceremony in line with their tastes.
Nancy Proffitt, who owns Over the Rainbow Wedding Officiants with her partner, Linda Van Sandt, notes that customizing a ceremony comes down to learning a couple’s preferences.
“We ask them what they want and what they don’t want,” she said. “We get to know them and find what makes them tick.”
She and Van Sandt were formerly ministers with the United Methodist Church and thus have experience officiating weddings in both religious and nonreligious settings. Since setting out as freelance officiants about four years ago, however, they’ve drawn more nonreligious clientele as well as many same-sex couples. And they’ve had no shortage of business — officiating about 45 weddings each year throughout Kansas City and surrounding areas.
As for what options exist for customizing a ceremony: Proffitt notes that the only details that are legally necessary are a statement that the couple are marrying each other freely, as well as a signing of a marriage license at some point. Beyond this, both the ceremony message and any symbolic activities are really up to the couple.
She adds that in the absence of any religious content, she often focuses her message on love and determines the exact direction she takes based upon the couple’s background. For a couple who has been together for a long time, for example, her message might emphasize the longevity of the love.
“I always want to give them a direction or a hope,” she said, “and to affirm their love and their decision to stay together for the rest of their lives.”
When it comes to a visual depiction of this commitment, some possibilities include lighting a unity candle or pouring unity sand; blending wine or painting a canvas; or even cultural traditions like jumping the broom or handfasting. None of these are exclusively religious, making them options any couple can use for adding significance to their ceremony.
And when it comes to ensuring they end up with a ceremony that reflects their priorities, Proffitt recommends that couples choose an officiant who will work with them as individuals rather than using the same sermon across the board.
“A lot of officiants just have a single script and plug in the pertinent names,” she said. “Couples should find out if they can have input into their own ceremony, because it is theirs.”