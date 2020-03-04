Those costly home improvements could have some added benefits besides energy efficiency or aesthetics.
“If you are going to have to spend the money anyway, you might as well claim the tax credit to offset some of the cost,” said Emily Hilsabeck, a CPA with CliftonLarsonAllen.
Updates could include new windows, solar energy, heat pumps and other components to a home.
Hilsabeck recommends asking your tax-preparer or looking at the instructions of IRS Form 5695, Residential Energy Credits, which is available on the IRS website. This form is used to claim the credit on your personal income tax return.
There are two categories of energy credits that are available for an individual: the residential energy efficient property credit and the non-business energy property credit.
Homeowners may be able to take a credit up to 30% of their costs of qualified solar electric property and fuel cell property. The credit is 30% if the property is placed in service after Dec. 31, 2016, and before Jan. 1, 2020, 26% if placed in service during 2020, or 21% if placed in service during 2021.
“For purposes of taking the credit, you can rely on the manufacturer’s certification in writing that a product is qualifying property for the credit,” Hilsabeck said. “You are not required to attach the certification to your return, but you will need to keep it for your records, along with all receipts of payment.”
For a non-business energy property credit, you may be able to take a credit equal to the sum of the following: 10% of the amount paid or incurred for qualified energy efficiency improvements installed during 2019 or 2020, including certain insulation, exterior doors and windows; or any residential energy property costs paid or incurred in 2019, including certain water heaters, heat pumps, air conditioners, among other things.
Hilsabeck warns that there are, however, limitations to the non-business credits. This includes a total combined credit limit of $500 for all tax years after 2005 and a combined credit limit of $200 for windows for all tax years after 2005.
“All property must have an Energy Star approval,” Hilsabeck said. “Also, make sure you keep both the manufacturer certification and any receipts.”