Early on, people warned him that his location wouldn’t lead to a booming business.
And he knew that operating in rural Missouri did put him off the beaten path. But about five years after beginning his custom furniture and cabinetry business, Tim Steinhauser has found his location may actually be a selling point.
“We’ve become a destination shop for people who want something made locally,” said Steinhauser, who owns and operates Steinhauser Woodworks Co. in King City, Missouri, and is also a bi-vocational minister.
The business drew a lot of attention in 2017 for a tiny house Steinhauser built, and that publicity has brought a steady stream of customers ever since, even though he hasn’t had another project like it.
What made the 224-square-foot tiny home especially unique was that all of its interior wood came from trees within 30 miles of his shop, which was also the area where the home’s owner, Joy Scott, grew up. Scott had since moved to Texas but returned to Missouri to care for her elderly mother, who connected her with Steinhauser — and thus began a collaboration that gave her a dream home and him a boost in business.
Having stayed in touch with Scott since she moved her home to land off an interstate in west Texas, Steinhauser said it’s not uncommon for her to wake up to find strangers photographing the house. It stands out as something out-of-the-ordinary — which is exactly what Steinhauser aims to do with all of his work.
Sometimes customers help contribute significance to pieces by bringing in their own wood for creating them. This was the case, for example, with a woman who had Steinhauser build a table from lumber that came from a tree her great-great-great-grandfather planted after the Civil War.
In addition to drawing work from throughout the Kansas City metro and Northwest Missouri, Steinhauser occasionally travels much farther to deliver projects — such as cabinets he built for customers in North Dakota. He’ll also be making cabinets to take to Texas this summer and has had interest from Colorado, as well.
“If we can combine it with a family trip, we’re more than happy to travel,” said Steinhauser, who has a wife and two young sons.
Despite this willingness to travel, however, he’s glad to not have to go far to work on a daily basis. His shop sits on 40 acres in the country and until recently was nine miles from his home. But having moved earlier this year into a new home he built right next to his shop, his commute has shortened to about 200 feet.
He has plans to continue expanding on the property, hoping to build a showroom later this year. And his business offerings are expanding, as well: In addition to his own cabinets and custom furniture, he’s more recently begun offering quartz and granite countertops, as well as tables and chairs manufactured by a company in southern Missouri.
Steinhauser also draws on the skill sets of his family members, including a brother who builds metal chimney caps that often make a great addition to fireplace-surround projects.
“I lean on my family quite a bit for the metal side,” he said, noting that he grew up in the welding and machine shop his father opened in Stanberry, Missouri, in 1976 — and thus was influenced by it as well as by home remodeling he did with his uncle as a teen.
With that background, the business where he now finds himself is an obvious fit and also obviously keeps him busy, as evidenced somewhat ironically by the kitchen in his new home.
“It’s kind of like the house of the shoemaker,” he laughed, referencing the old adage about the cobbler whose children had no shoes. “We’re missing our cabinet doors still.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Steinhauser’s services can call 816-261-3705 or go online to steinhauserwoodworks.com.