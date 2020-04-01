The time has come to throw open the curtains and blow the cobwebs and dust bunnies away. What better way to celebrate the coming of spring than by brightening up your home with fresh-cut flowers? Whether you prefer elaborate displays or simple bouquets, flowers add a pop of color and beauty to any room.
“If it is a wedding or a big formal event, I think the more flowers the better,” said Lynn Windmeyer, owner/designer of Homeplace Fields in St. Joseph. “If you are having a few friends over for dinner, I think a simple arrangement in the middle of the table is all you really need.”
Samantha Carpenter, manager of Leavenworth Floral and Gifts, loves bringing seasonal flowers into her home and hosting BBQs, so she makes sure to have flowers everywhere, including the bathroom, as a pop of bright color.
“You could call me a little over the top, but really it’s what you like,” Carpenter said. “A key to decorating any home is to match your decor and purpose. If you know you are having 30 people over and limited space, a huge 3-foot-tall centerpiece is probably not going to work. Also, if your entire decor consists of neutrals, a bright pop might be just what you need.”
The type of bouquet you choose depends on the look you are going for.
“If you want something that’s very classic and elegant using only one flower type in one color, completely skipping the greenery is a safe way to go,” Windmeyer said. “You can achieve this look with tulips, hydrangeas or roses. If you want something with really clean lines calla lilies are a great choice, or a grouping of alliums is a great look too.
"For more of a farmhouse look using an eclectic collection of flowers and greenery in a French flower bucket or a mason jar works really well. Zinnias, dahlias and ranunculus are great focal flowers for this look mixed with lisianthus, echinacea, larkspur or cosmos, and wonderful smelling herbs like citrus basil or cinnamon basil are fun greens to use that are a little outside the box," she said. "Everyone loves eucalyptus these days. You can’t go wrong with eucalyptus.”
Some of the flowers that do best in a vase are the hardier ones, such as carnations, daisies and alstroemeria. However, contrary to popular belief, almost any flower can last a week or two as long as proper care is given to help extend their longevity.
“The most important tips are to change the water and give the flowers a fresh cut every water change,” Carpenter says. “Water should be changed every two to three days, and floral food should be added to the water every time. You can get floral food packets at almost any floral shop. Floral stems should be cut at a 45-degree angle to ensure proper water and nutrient is being absorbed into the stem.”
In addition to changing the water and properly cutting the flower stems, be sure to clean your vase thoroughly before adding flowers. Leftover residue can affect the water and shorten vase life. Also make sure all leaves are above water level.
“If leaves fall into the water it will start to get murky and significantly shorten the vase life of the flowers,” Windmeyer said. “Some flowers are considered ‘dirty flowers’ like zinnias and sunflowers, so adding a little bleach to the water helps cut down on the slime they can create.”
Pet owners know they have to be careful about having certain plants in their home, but flowers can be toxic as well.
“Amaryllis, baby’s breath (toxic to dogs but safe for cats), lilies (toxic to cats but safe for dogs), birds of paradise, carnations, chrysanthemum, eucalyptus, iris, ivy, narcissus, poinsettia and tulips are some of the common ones,” Windmeyer said. “Of course, it is possible to have these in your home as long as you take extra measures to ensure that your pets cannot come in contact with them.”
Flowers can affect your pets even if they don’t come into direct contact with them, because pets can have allergies just like humans. Most people, and pets, suffering from allergies can still enjoy the beauty of fresh flowers by choosing those with less pollen and lighter scents.
“Honestly the list of flowers to stay away from is shorter and simpler,” Carpenter said. “Usually the florist can recommend flowers to keep away from since it mostly depends on what seasonal flowers are available.”
Using locally grown flowers that are in season will give you the best value for your money when creating displays. Whether you design a grand floral arrangement or a simple statement bouquet, fresh flowers should be something you can enjoy for weeks. Have fun experimenting with new ideas or ask a local florist for instructional tips. You may find that your flowers can brighten a room on even the dreariest of days.