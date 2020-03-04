Even if you missed planting grass seed last fall, there’s still plenty to do for a beautiful yard this year.
Cleanup is a great place to start. The days are getting longer and the added sunshine may urge you to begin cleanup but experts warn not to hurry this process.
It’s better to give a lawn time to warm up, dry out and start coming to life after being dormant all winter, according to the University of Missouri Extension. A good rule of thumb is that once the ground is thawed and begins to turn green, then start raking.
Clearing out garden beds or areas where weeds are prevalent will help regrowth for established plants.
As for mowing, grass needs a chance to develop strong roots. Wait until blades are at least 2 inches tall and don’t cut off more than a third of its length.
Aerate your lawn, especially in areas where the soil is compacted. Overseed bare or thin spots in the yard, too. Fertilize, water and enjoy.
It’s never too early to prepare for next year now. The best time to plant seed is between Aug. 25 and Oct. 10. Because the area is cool with varying humidity levels, blue grasses, rye grasses and fescues are the best choices for seed.