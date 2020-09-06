For Paula Welsh, a strong sense of civic duty originated at her childhood dinner table, with her parents ingraining in her the importance of keeping up with current events and taking a say in them by voting.
She was 18 in 1972, the first year 18-year-olds could vote. She’s taken that privilege seriously ever since and has also gone a step further for the past 35 years by volunteering as an election authority — helping the polling process run smoothly on countless election days.
“I’ve always been civic-minded about helping,” said Welsh, who works as deputy assessor for the Buchanan County Assessor’s Office.
She plans to retire from both her professional and volunteer roles this year and will take with her decades’ worth of experiences and memories — including ones of how different the polling process was before modern technology came on the scene.
Welsh’s early years as an election authority involved fielding phone calls as well as unboxing ballots (“Those ballots were sharp; you had cuts all over the place,” she said). And since 2007, she’s served as the democratic supervisor for the polling site at Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph.
A lot of the changes she’s seen have come in those more recent years — including the introduction of Poll Pads in 2012, which dramatically increased the efficiency of signing in voters compared to the old paper system. She’s also seen the institution of a curbside voting option for people who are physically unable to come inside.
“A lot of people who are housebound and seldom get out, they’ll get out and vote,” Welsh said. “That’s part of their life, and they love that.”
Another area where she’s witnessed improvement is in the way computers now read ballots immediately, which allows for alerting voters and issuing new ballots if any of their responses are illegible. Before this kind of immediacy was an option, an illegible ballot would go to an entity called the Resolution Board, where members would pass it around and try to come to an agreement concerning the voter’s intended choice.
And of course, this year’s coronavirus pandemic has also forced changes such as the adoption of plastic shields, hand sanitizer and masks at polling sites. But even with the ways processes have evolved, some aspects of working an election have remained the same — and chief among those for Welsh is treating voters with respect, even in instances where they aren’t the easiest to accommodate.
One voter in particular who stands out in her mind was an older man in a veteran hat who was upset about a couple of issues on the ballot. She offered help by reading those portions of the ballot to him, and when he’d finished voting, she thanked him for his service.
“He got tears in his eyes,” she said. “He was really upset when he came in, and when he left, he was grinning from ear to ear.”
Instances like this go a long way in making the long days worth it — and they definitely are long days. In her role overseeing operations at her polling site, Welsh is on-site at 5:30 a.m. for set-up, then stays for a while after the poll closes at 7 p.m. She’s missed only a handful of elections for health or family reasons since taking on her volunteer role in 1985.
Stepping away from the job after this year will be a big change — but one thing that won’t change is the importance she’s placed on voting for all of her adult life.
“If you want a say about how things are going to happen, you vote,” she said.