While the color blue is no stranger to wedding colors, there may be a lot more of it this year.
The Pantone Color Institute selected Classic Blue as the 2020 Color of the Year.
“It’s a color that anticipates what’s going to happen next year,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the institute said in a press release. “What’s the future going to bring as we move into the evening hours?
Classic Blue is a tone that has a similar color to the sky at dusk, gentle and calm.
So how can you incorporate the color into a wedding?
Wedding planner Amy King suggests one of two ways. Either completely opposite and pairing it with a pale pink or somewhat monochromatic and pick a lighter shade of blue or even grey.
“Both would be show stopping,” she says. “Blue is always an easy color to incorporate into wedding design. Grooms even opt to dress themselves and their groomsmen in blue suits.”
Here are other ways to add Classic Blue:
- Bridesmaids’ dresses
- Ribbon accents on bouquets
- Invitations
- Flowers: Anemone, Cornflower, Delphinium, Hyacinth, Hydrangea, Iris, Orchid, Veronica
- Centerpeices
- Place settings
Pantone has named a color of the year for more than two decades. In 1963, the company created the Pantone Matching System, a proprietary system used in a variety of industries such as printing, graphic design and fashion design to manage colors.