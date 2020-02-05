While blue is no stranger to weddings, we may be seeing a lot more of it this year.
The Pantone Color Institute named Classic Blue it’s 2020 Color of the Year.
“It’s a color that anticipates what’s going to happen next,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the institute, in a press release. “What’s the future going to bring as move into the evening hours?”
The Class Blue shade is comparable to that delicate, yet intense, shade of blue just before dusk. It’s not navy and it’s not the playful blue we’ve grown accustomed to from our Crayon box.
The bold shade could be paired with other shades of blue to create a classy monochromatic look or go opposite with a shade of blush, light pink or even grey.
Here are a few other ways to incorporate Classic Blue into your wedding palette: – Invitations
– Ribbon on bouquets and boutonnieres
– Bridesmaids’ dresses
– Groomsmen’s suits
– Flowers like Anemone, Cornflower, Delphinium, Hyacinth, Hydrangea, Iris, Orchid or Veronica.
– Cake
– Place settings
– Center piece vases or décor
Pantone has named a color of the year for more than two decades. In 1963, the company created the Pantone Matching System, a proprietary system used in a variety of industries such as printing, graphic design and fashion design to manage colors.