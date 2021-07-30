During Sam Kass’ early years, her grandma was her constant companion.
Her maternal grandmother, Karen Hehn, watched Kass and her siblings while their parents worked and also had them over at other times, for activities at her house or outings to the library or zoo.
“My grandma was with me every day, even when she didn’t have to be,” says Kass, who lives in Wisconsin.
Hehn moved from Wisconsin to St. Joseph when Kass was a teenager, wanting to be closer to younger grandchildren in order to build the same kind of relationships she had with Kass. But they’ve remained close, with Kass making a point to make the eight- to nine-hour trip to St. Joseph at least once a year.
And as she grew into adulthood, she started to see during these visits just how alike she and her grandma are — both of them empathetic and optimistic, with a strong faith in God and a desire to see the good in others. They’re also prone to rambling, with one story generally turning into three before they’re finished.
“It really hit me how much I am of her,” Kass says, “and how I am who I am because of her."
Thus it’s no surprise that one of the only things she was sure of when it came time to plan her wedding was that she wanted her grandma to be there. With her engagement falling during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and Hehn facing a cancer battle that further increased the threat posed to her by travel, there seemed to be no simple solution for getting her to Wisconsin to see Kass get married.
In light of this, Kass’ now-husband, Matt Vraney, suggested they tie the knot in St. Joseph. And from there, the long engagement they’d planned went out the window, with plans falling into place for them to marry less than a year after he proposed.
A major contributor to this wedding-planning ease was Kass’ aunt, Becky Alvarez of St. Joseph. With her help, Kass was able to put all her plans in place over just a five-day visit to St. Joseph in January.
Also during that trip, she surprised her grandma with the news of her wedding’s location. And on May 8, her grandma was able to see her get married just as she’d hoped — even greeting her with a nonchalant “Hi, Sam,” during Kass’ ceremonial walk down the aisle.
The wedding took place at the Albrect-Kemper Museum of Art, and rather than opting for a typical afternoon ceremony, Kass had guests arrive in time for brunch. They drank mimosas and Bloody Marys before the 11 a.m. ceremony, then enjoyed an omelette bar, French toast, mini quiches and other brunch staples afterward. The food spread from Gina’s Cafe and Catering also included a cheesecake bar, where guests could customize their own take on the dessert.
The ceremony itself contained personal touches, as well, with Alvarez — the aunt who’d helped Kass plan the wedding — becoming ordained in order to officiate it. Kass’ sister spoke during the ceremony, and Vraney’s mother read a blessing she’d written for the couple. Kass and Vraney then shared vows that they’d written.
Their guest count totaled 54, with everyone but Kass’ aunt’s family and her grandparents traveling a good distance to be there. Keeping this in mind, Kass planned for the first leg of the wedding to last only until 2:30 p.m., giving guests the option to head to their hotel rooms to rest while the wedding party took photos. The celebration then resumed at 6 p.m. with dinner at Brioche French Bakery and Cafe, followed by bar-hopping (and in true wedding fashion, using a limo for transport).
Kass adds that from a visual perspective, the wedding had a Bohemian vibe that was woven through big details like her dress and small ones like her centerpieces. The latter included jade plants, succulents and kokedamas (a Japanese term that translates as “ball of moss”). And while pops of color did come through the navy and blush that the groomsmen and bridesmaids wore, respectively, the overall palette for the day was fairly neutral.
Of course, as important as all these details were, they were secondary to the one that led to her wedding’s location — and that was the joy Kass saw the day bring to her grandma.
“She loved it,” she says, adding that this made the wedding that much more special to her as a bride. “The day was perfect; I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.