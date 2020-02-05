Post-wedding brunches are a great way to spend some extra time with close out-of-town guests.
Jamie Donaldson, owner and designer of Fox Creek Designs in St. Joseph, said she’s seen an increase in their popularity.
Although there’s no exact list of who to invite, most post-wedding brunches are small and include immediate family, grandparents and the wedding party.
“Many have also used this as a time to include out-of-town guests staying at the hotel,” Donaldson said. “This is a great way to enjoy their company one last time and a great way to say thank you.”
The brides’ parents typically cover this expense, with planning done by the brides’ parents or the bride and groom themselves.
Donaldson has a few tips for planning:
• Don’t make it too early. Many guests will be tired from the night before and want some rest before attending. A good time for brunch is 11 a.m. to noon.
• Make it casual — this is a less formal way to enjoy your guests before the weekend is over.
• If possible, have the brunch in the same hotel where your guests are staying — especially if you’re inviting everyone staying there.
• If not everyone staying at the hotel is invited, hosting the brunch in a private area or another location is better and will help to avoid any awkwardness for those not invited.
• Pick a theme to make it fun!
Donaldson said her favorite brunches to plan are small events that include out-of-town guests with no more than 20 people invited.
“They’re laid back and give the bride and groom some more personal time with those who matter most or they don’t see often,” she added. “The attire is kept informal and the guests are able to refresh and recharge before heading back home.”
Donaldson also recommends:
• Serve the food buffet style. It’s an easy way to give guests options as well as save on cost.
• Light food and coffee are always a win.
• Donuts have become a fun addition to include as well as fresh fruit parfaits.
Think light and simple table décor to keep your brunch in theme with your wedding but on a much smaller scale.