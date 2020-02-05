For decades, brides and grooms have gone store to store, picking out potential gifts for their big day. But as with many things, wedding registries are moving more and more online.
Websites like Zola, Wayfair and MyRegistry.com allow couples to choose items from hundreds of stores in one convenient place. These websites boast that they make it easy to avoid duplicate gifts, prevent traveling out of town for a specific items and manage the registry from a computer or smartphone.
Many websites, like HoneyFund.com, focus more on helping a new couple pay for their first large expense: the honeymoon. Guests can give a monetary gift to help pay for flights, experiences, dining and more. This is a good option for couples who want to avoid clutter or are trying to live in a minimalist home.
Speaking of homes, for those looking for practical gifts, featherthenest.com is a good place to start building a home together. The registry focuses on funding mortgages, renovations, decor and other aspects that will help the new couple for years to come.
Other couples may want a gift that keeps on giving and can choose to start a registry to donate to charity. Facebook offers fundraising options that can be shared on a wedding’s event page, or couples can register under charity fund at websites like Blueprintregistry.com.
Don’t be afraid to simply ask for cash. While it may feel a bit taboo, most friends and family members would love to feel like they contributed to a new couple’s honeymoon or buying their first home.