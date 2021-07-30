I've been to many weddings over the years and each of them left an impression on me.
Yet there was one in particular that still gives me goosebumps.
Planning a wedding isn't easy. There's finding a venue, finding an officiant (if you aren't religious), getting in contact with vendors, picking out colors, setting a date, creating invitations, making a guest list, organizing a wedding party and going over the guest list again.
For many couples, they lose sight of themselves and focus on the guest experience. What food will they like? How many beers should we have at the bar? Aunt Sally can't sit next to Cousin Joe. Let's play songs that people will dance to. The list goes on and on.
But this couple, some co workers of mine, got married about a decade ago and they somehow nailed it!
Their wedding was extremely laid back. It felt simple and eloquent. Somehow they were able to make it feel comfortable. I imagine it's what weddings were like before there was a lot of fanfare.
The dress code was relaxed and guests embraced nice slacks and buttoned up shirts and women wore summer dresses.
The ceremony was short and to the point since neither the bride or groom were religious. Their vows were personal, delicate and drew many tears.
Once the reception started, well, it was the best I've ever experienced.
An abundance of pies were laid out across an entire table. The couple opted for homemade blueberry, cherry, pumpkin and others instead of traditional cake.
Guests sat around outside taking in the view of the countryside setting the venue sat on. Many of us even took a walk through the pasture and welcomed the breeze.
A steady flow of bluegrass music by a three-piece band filled the air as we all danced through the evening.
There was this one moment when I looked up from my husband's shoulder during a slow dance that I gazed around the room. I saw the couple, all of my co-workers, the people closest to me and smiled. In the brief second of time, we all caught each other's eye and were blissfully happy.
