While a can of paint isn’t necessarily permanent, choosing the right color for your walls can be a big decision.
“I think people should put what they like in the house, not what Pinterest told them,” said Jason Myers, owner of Heartland Paint in St. Joseph. “Color is so hard (to choose) so it’s easier to go to a simple go-to. We don’t see a lot of color trends like they do on the coasts.”
A couple years ago, trends were bolder. There were plum purples that were almost an off-black. Myers said this year he’s starting to see more of that. To some degree, however, it can sometimes get daunting with the color gray, which has become a popular neutral.
“It’s a neutral, but when you see the same gray 15 times a day …” he said. “It’s more customer centric.”
Myers said teal is really popular in addition to Wyeth blue or tranquility like a bluish green, but it’s still pretty neutral.
So far, there are not a lot of warm colors other than more beige.
“I think we’ll get some more earth-tone neutrals more so than gray, that’s my prediction,” he said.
Yellow is another bold choice, but it can be hard to find the perfect shade. Sometimes, homeowners play with color in small doses.
“Auxiliary rooms let people be a little more daring – like bathrooms, laundry rooms,” he said. “They allow you to be more daring than in the living spaces. In those rooms, like a laundry room, a Hawthorn yellow can do a lot of cool things there. Some people like to try some things out there.”
Pantone’s Color of the Year is Classic Blue, but Myers doesn’t plan on seeing waves of people coming in to buy it.
“I’m actually kind of surprised that I don’t have more people asking for it,” he said.
It can have some influence, but big brands, he said, get more transaction from what they suggest their own trends will be.
