When it comes to weddings, etiquette encompasses a variety of behaviors for not only guests but for the wedding party, too.
Many of these standards have shifted over time as societal customs change. However, wedding etiquette still has many staples that should be observed and respected as they are deemed appropriate.
"Etiquette is something everyone should consider," said Bailey Kline. "It doesn't mean you have to make your wedding stuffy and pretentious. It just gives some great guidelines so everyone is comfortable and the wedding doesn't have major issues."
The St. Joseph newlywed said she has seen a lot of things throughout the years as friends and family got married.
From guests wearing jeans and tee shirts to formal weddings and drunken receptions with fist fights to unexpected guests and not enough food.
"There really are rules for weddings and I don't think there is anything wrong with following them and expecting guests to do the same," Kline said. "Etiquette really is just manners."
While the list of etiquette could be endless, here are some more common items to consider on the big day.
Couple:
- Do NOT include a registry on the invitation itself.
- Be specific on the invitation: married, engaged and cohabitating guests should be addressed specifically.
- Don't invite someone to the bridal shower and not the wedding.
- Send "Thank You" notes in a timely fashion.
- Keep in mind your wedding party's financial situations.
Wedding Party:
- Don't make your bride and groom's big day stressful.
- Attend and show up on time to everything wedding related.
Guests:
- Please RSVP
- Do not bring a guest(s) if your invitation doesn't say "plus one".
- Do NOT wear white.
- Follow the dress code
- Drink responsibly
- Show up at least 15 minutes early
- Don't use your phone to take photos and videos during the ceremony.
