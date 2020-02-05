When Kelly Bennett was planning her wedding day, she admits she wasn’t thinking about the nearly two-hour lull between the ceremony and reception.
“It hit me about a month before the wedding that people would be just standing around waiting for the reception to start,” she says. “I kinda freaked.”
Bennett and her then-fiance Brandon began searching for ways to entertain more than 100 friends and family in that gap.
Inevitably, the couple ended up doing a few different things. Because their reception started later in the evening, they went ahead and scheduled bartenders to arrive earlier to manage the cash bar. They also put together last-minute photo booths, three to be exact.
“The photo booths ended up being a big hit,” Bennett says. “Not only did everyone go around to all of them and have fun, but they kept going back throughout the evening, too.”
In their search for entertaining guests between events, the couple stumbled upon other ideas. Here’s their list of fun and interactive activities for wedding guests:
— Tarot card readings
— Magician
— Karaoke
— Coloring books and crayons
for the kids
— Dessert or hors d’oeuvres
— Board games at the tables