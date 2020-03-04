The talented Diedra May opened her home to us for Josephine magazine’s Home & Garden Issue. Wowza! Her home was absolutely stunning. (You can see more pictures inside on Page 20)
Diedra says she began designing flowers when she was still in high school. A young couple had opened a new flower shop in her hometown.
“That experience inspired me to make a career in the floral industry,” she says.
Over the years, the St. Joseph woman has worked alongside some of the most creative designers in the area.
“I became extremely passionate about wedding designs,” she says. “I love consulting with soon-to-be-brides and their families and assisting them in bringing their visions to life. It is incredibly rewarding to see it all unfold on their big day.”
If that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she is currently in the process of opening her new business, Every Last Detail, an event rental boutique that specializing in vintage furniture rental and a variety of tabletop décor and props.
“One of my favorite past times is seeking out pretty things, both new and old,” Diedra says. “I absolutely love helping clients find the perfect accents for their homes. I particularly love decorating for the holidays.”
She says that passion comes from growing up in a home where her mother made things so beautiful for every season.
Her latest passion, however, is creating cozy outdoor spaces. The past few years, she has created some beautiful planters for her own patio.
“I like getting creative with the containers and mixed foliage,” she says. “And then adding in little extras to make it fun and interesting.”