Garlic Herb Chicken and Rice
1 1/2 cups long gran Basmati rice
5 to 6 chicken breasts or thighs
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 large onion
1 1/5 tablespoons garlic, minced
1 1/2 tablespoons mix of oregano, thyme and parsley
1 tablespoon paprika
2 cups chicken broth
— Wash rice until water runs clear. Drain and set aside. Season chicken with chili powder, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
— Turn Instant Pot on saute mode. Add oil and seasoned chicken to the pot. Sear for two to three minutes on each side until
light golden brown and crispy. Remove and set aside.
— Add butter and onion to the pot and cook until translucent.
— Add garlic and seasonings and mix well. Gently stir in the rice to roast for two to three minutes.
— Pour chicken broth into pot and season with salt and pepper. Place chicken back in to the pot in a single layer.
— Switch Instant Pot to manual mode. Set timer for eight minutes.
— When the timer goes off, release the pressure. Once released, open the lid and let your dish rest for 10 minutes.
— Serve and enjoy!
Quick Pot Roast
2- to 3-pound chuck roast, cut in two equal pieces
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups beef broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 teaspoon thyme
3 large carrots, cut in large pieces
5 or 6 potatoes, chopped in chunks
— Season both sides of the roast with salt and pepper. Set aside. Set Instant Pot to saute mode. When it is hot, add vegetable oil.
— Place roast in pot and let it brown on each side for eight minutes. Additionally, brown the other sides to seal in flavors and
allows roast to cook properly. Prepare vegetables during this time. Mix broth, Worcestershire and liquid smoke together. Sir in
the garlic powder. Set aside.
— Remove roast and set aside. Add onion and cook for a few minutes. Pour in broth mixture and be sure to scrape the bottom of
the pot to keep from burning.
— Add thyme and simmer.
— Put roast back in the pot and add vegetables and potatoes.
— Close the let and set the steam to the Sealing position. Press manual or pressure cook and set time to 60 minutes. Once
finished, let the pot naturally release for 15 to 20 minutes, then manually release the remaining steam. Voila!