A wedding is a grand stage for etiquette, and a faux pas can either become a comedy or a tragedy.
Jessica Corbett, owner of Hitched Planning + Floral, has seen both in her 11 years of wedding planning and has some advice for brides and grooms.
First, the thank you card.
Wedding trends may come and go, but the thank you card has not, she said.
“It’s 100 percent required,” said the Kansas City-based wedding planner.
A common question she’s asked is whether or not to include registry info on invitations. This is not recommended. Instead, she suggests listing the bride and groom’s wedding website where guests can go for this information.
Corbett also suggests listing info about whether or not children are invited on the wedding website as well. Putting this on the invite is a faux pas.
Technically, Corbett said, the invitation should be addressed to attendees only. If the bride and groom are inviting a friend and are OK with her bringing a date, address it as, “Ms. Smith and guest.”
While RSVPs are being done via email more and more, a paper RSVP card also can subtly indicate the number of seats reserved for the guests.
It’s a good idea to list on the invitation if the reception is appetizers only and the type of attire. Wedding attire can be white tie, black tie, formal (or black tie optional), cocktail attire, beach formal and semi-formal or dressy casual and finally, casual.
Weddings can be stressful enough without worrying about who’s paying for what. Corbett said it’s best to have these conversations before planning begins.
“Have an open and frank conversation about finances,” she said. “Being clear and unemotional is important.”
When discussing wedding costs with divorced parents, she suggests determining what each parent would enjoy contributing to the most. For example, mom may enjoy taking care of the flowers, while dad may have his heart set on ensuring the bar is well stocked and staffed by a great bartender.
Tipping can be a gray area of etiquette. A bartender can be paid around $150 for the reception or allow a tip jar to be left out and add an additional $50, Corbett said. A good tip for a DJ is $100 and service and catering staff can be tipped between $25 and $50 each. The amount to tip ministers and others performing the wedding varies and sometimes a simple donation to the church is appropriate.
Corbett is also an advocate for reception seating charts. Her perspective?
“It makes people feel thought about and not lost and confused at reception time,” she said.
Guests need to practice good etiquette, too. Corbett said guests should always RSVP and arrive at least 15 minutes before the ceremony. On or before the wedding day, if you have a wedding-related question – don’t bother the bride or groom. Instead, check the wedding website or ask a close family member or friend of the couple.