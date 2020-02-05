It’s that time of year where your timeline is full of engagement and wedding photos.
Zooming in to get a close look at the bride’s shiny rock is something we are all guilty of doing. And when taking a close look, you will notice that every couple has its own unique engagement ring and wedding bands.
One place helping local couples find theirs is Niche of Time Jewelry, Inc. The local shop sells more diamonds than any other gemstone, but staff continue to see a significant number of couples who want to create something original.
Over the past several years, a lot of younger couples have asked Niche of Time Jewelry President Mark Segrist about non-traditional rings that feature unusual stones. Some of these clients seek out alternative gemstones, such as blue sapphires and rubies.
“Sapphires are a good choice because they come in every color of the rainbow. If you want something different but durable, sapphire is a good choice,” Segrist said.
Despite the recent trends, Segrist is certain about one type of engagement ring never going out of style.
“Round with diamond halos is still the most popular,” he said.
Segrist says princess-cut and pear shapes also are popular, especially for those who are going for a fancier look.
Taking a look at wedding band trends, Segrist said women won’t usually wear alternative metals. He sees many women wearing prong-set diamonds, which are smaller diamonds used to cover the surface of the ring. Stackable wedding bands are also a popular trend and come in any number of styles.
For men, precious metal is a favorite for wedding bands. A recent trend Segrist has seen is men designing their bands online.
“You can do black with rose gold or meteorite with black metal. So, you can do all these things and a lot of guys have gotten really excited about that,” Segrist said.