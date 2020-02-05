Decorating the aisles for your wedding ceremony can be as simple as hanging tulle and flowers on church pews or as extravagant as candles and signage.
“The first thing to take into consideration should be logistics,” said Amy King, a local wedding planner. “Not every church or venue is set up to host elaborate aisle décor. That doesn’t mean (couples) can’t have décor they want. It’s just something to keep in mind.”
King said there are several things to consider before coming up with a design.
– Is the main aisle wide enough for décor to sit on the ground level or how far will it stick out into the aisle if hanging from chairs or pews?
– How will guests enter their seats?
– Are there any tripping hazards?
“For example, I had a bride that really wanted to use these almost three-foot lanterns at each row of pews for a church wedding,” she said. “They were too large for the space, unfortunately.”
The church’s main aisle was smaller than most. Once set up, the lanterns would have taken up almost two feet of the aisle in all. Given the bride’s large gown and the fact that most of the wedding party would be walking in side-by-side, it wasn’t going to work. The couple opted for smaller lanterns that created an equally elegant look.
If couples are looking for more extravagant aisle décor, King said sometimes the easiest option is to have guests enter from the outer aisles, if possible. It’s not common, but she’s seen it done.
Another suggestion is to think both extreme vertical and extreme low. Using dowel rods or candelabras to hang flowers from, or yard picks if outdoors, can create a higher focus on the aisle. Placing large floral arrangements on the ground of each aisle creates a natural pathway.