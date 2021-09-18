I am LOVING the Rolling Hills Library right now. We started taking our girls to get books, and I finally made time to look for some I wanted to read. The due date gives me a deadline and forces me to read more regularly. I love reading, and I have missed taking time to do it. Also, if I feel like buying books I can stop by Books Revisited to look for treasures.
— Christina Hazelwood
Since I discovered it, I have been using Bare Minerals’ tinted cream every day. I have such fair, sensitive, breakout-prone skin that I can barely wear makeup anymore, so this stuff is a lifesaver. It keeps my face from getting super red while helping to keep my complexion in check.
— Emily Gummelt
For a girl who loves baked goods, going gluten-free has been a tough transition at times. Some gluten-free bread, pasta and pastries totally miss the mark. But I recently found a brand of almond flour tortillas that are delicious and, in my opinion, even better than the old flour tortillas I used to buy.
Veronica Garza created Siete Grain Free Tortillas when she adopted a grain-free diet due to multiple health issues. Her family wanted to support her effort and adopted the same diet. She even received her grandmother’s seal of approval when she said they taste better than her own homemade flour tortillas.
These tortillas definitely taste like they are “Abuela Approved,” and I am so happy I have an option for tortillas that are gluten-free and tasty.
— Lisa Horn
