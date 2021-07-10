I love pizza but can’t do the carbs. My friend, Donna Henman, recently showed me how to make a carb-free pizza crust.
Hand mix 7 cups of shredded mozzarella, 7 eggs, a teaspoon of basil and a teaspoon of oregano. Spray a pizza pan with cooking spray and spread the mixture out like you would a pizza crust. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. take it out and top like you would a regular pizza. Put the pizza back in the oven for 10 more minutes. It was SO delicious and easy.
If you want to make a smaller, individual pizza, just reduce the number of eggs and shredded mozzarella. You can make the crust as thick or as thin as you want.
— Carole Dunn
I have been sick and tired of constantly sweeping, vacuuming and mopping my floors for the last year. It’s mainly because of all the dog hair. It’s not just a little. I literally have tumbleweeds of black puffs everywhere. I hate it. Then my friend told me the inside scoop: Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Multi-surface Wet Dry Vac. This thing is a game-changer.
I can literally vacuum up all the hair while it’s mopping. The roller brush is a tangle-free style so no more digging out hair stuck in a traditional vacuum roller. It literally replaces my broom, vacuum and mop. And it can go over area rugs, too. I’m obsessed.
— Jennifer Hall
For a summer road trip game-changer, I highly recommend investing in an electric cooler.
After multiple trips where we toted food and water in a traditional cooler, my husband and I just took our first trip with our new Massimo CX50 12V Portable E-Kooler, and it was wonderful not having to make stops for ice, dig through ice or drain melted ice.
It was also nice knowing the cooler would maintain a consistent temperature while plugged into our car or at a hotel. And for more off-the-grid excursions, a battery pack paired with a solar panel also does the trick of providing power — so no need to worry about only taking the cooler to places with outlets.
— Erin Wisdom
