It’s easy to fall into the Facebook ad trap. I did recently, but I’m so happy that I did. The ad was for Prose, a relatively new brand of hair products, but what makes them unique is that they’re custom-made based on a questionnaire you take on their website. Questions include whether you chemically treat your hair, how much shedding you experience, your hair’s texture, what goals you have for your hair and even your ZIP code (for info on pollution levels). Prose makes several hair products, but I opted for their shampoo, conditioner, curl cream and daily supplements. My hair is shinier and more moisturized and I have seen less shedding. I wish my curls were a little bouncier, but the waves I have are more defined.
When my supplements were delayed in shipping, the company sent two new bottles with no questions asked and free of charge. When I decided to tweak my original shampoo and conditioner formulas, they also provided them at no charge. You can buy the products individually or through a subscription program (prose.com). I decided to subscribe to the supplements and buy the shampoo, conditioner and curl cream when I need them. Overall, I am liking the changes I’m seeing in my hair and am very happy with Prose’s customer service.
— Lisa Horn
As this is our last “We’re Lovin’ It,” I thought I’d go out of the box and say how much I love all of the friendships I’ve made and deepened in the 18 years we have published Josephine magazine along with her counterpart, the Josephine Expo. I was a part of the original, small team that developed and grew Josephine (and helped come up with the name, with our first editor, Nichi Yeager-Seckinger). While we will no longer be publishing the magazine, the relationships I have made throughout these years through Josephine will last me a lifetime. In Nichi’s words, as she always signed off her column in the early days, be good to each other.
— Carole Dunn
Currently obsessed with Wandering Bear Cold Brew coffee. I did a trial subscription of this and haven’t looked back! Normally I don’t love cold brew, but this stuff has a great flavor and all I add is a bit of oat milk and ice. It’s perfect for busy mornings when I don’t even have time to brew my own coffee. It stores in the fridge for up to 30 days after opening it.
— Emily Gummelt
Layering is one of my favorite fashion choices. It’s cute and can be professional or casual. With winter upon us, it makes sense, too. But I’m the girl who is always hot so layering isn’t always a good thing for me. It makes me sad because I really do love the look. So I was on a mission to layer and not get hot. I found shirt extenders with adjustable layering. Basically, it’s a faux undershirt. You simply put it on like you would an elastic-banded skirt but keep pulling up until it’s at the desired length. I prefer mine about an inch or two above my natural waistline. It looks like I have a shirt under my sweater, sweatshirt or anything I want. I love them so much I got them in solid-tee materials as well as plaids and dress shirts.
— Jennifer Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.