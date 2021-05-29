When Cassie (Hagan) Franken was selected to grace the cover of Josephine back in May 2006, the staff were blown away by the teen’s impressive resume. Well, she didn’t slow down after graduation.

Right out of high school, Franken attended Missouri Western State University to get her prerequisites before transferring to Hillyard Technical School. She earned her associate’s degree in radiology technology and went to work as an X-ray technician at Mosaic Life Care. Franken was working at Mosaic for five years when the opportunity became available to teach as an instructor at the trade school she once attended. After the school’s transition to Metropolitan Community College, she continued on as a faculty member.

During her teaching career, she received her bachelor’s degree in occupational education through the University of Central Missouri.

“In the mix of all of that, I did get married and had two children,” Franken said.

She married her husband, Nolan, in 2013, and the couple are parents to Henry, 4, and Nora, 2.

The 33-year-old St. Joseph woman is now a staff recruiter for Mosaic Life Care, where she once volunteered for years in high school. She joined the department in October 2020 and earned yet another degree a few months later, this time her master’s degree in health administration from William Woods University.

“(My job) is so much fun and my allied health contacts, and my education has really helped a lot,” she said.

Every year, Josephine staff hang all the previous covers of the magazine on the walls of the St. Joseph Civic Arena for the Josephine Expo. Franken said it’s always fun to get texts or messages when a friend or family member finds the cover with her photo, which was taken when she was just 18 years old.