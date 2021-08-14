A lot has changed since Denise Caraway graced the Josephine cover in December 2008.
The Stanberry, Missouri, native won the magazine’s cover girl contest. At the time, Caraway was continuing her education after receiving a nursing degree from Webster University in Kansas City, Missouri, and working as the CEO and administrator of LaVerna Village and apartments in Savannah.
“I did finish my master’s,” she said. “And shortly after (being on the cover), I was pregnant with my third child, a daughter, who is turning 12 soon.”
As for her career, Caraway went on to become the director of operations for the parent company of LaVerna, running facilities in other states. She said that position was a lot of fun and she enjoyed the traveling. About five years ago, she said she was blessed to join Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare in St. Joseph as its vice president of operations.
Her oldest daughter, who was only 7 years old in 2008, is now a student at Missouri Western State University and following in her mother’s footsteps, pursuing a degree in nursing. She currently works at Mosaic Life Care. Caraway’s son, who was 5 years old, is now a senior in high school.
When we talked to Caraway 12 years ago, she already had completed several 5K races and had hopes of completing a half marathon, something she did a few years ago.
“You don’t really enjoy it, it’s really self-torture,” she laughed. “Being physically active is something that’s very important to me. I enjoy CrossFit. It’s the camaraderie and something that I haven’t experienced before.”
Caraway, and her husband, Shawn, purchased 14 acres near Gower, Missouri, and call it their farm. While the couple doesn’t raise cattle or grow crops, the two do enjoy maintaining the property and remodeling the older home they reside in.
