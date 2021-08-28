I’ve mentioned before how I’m trying to reduce carbs and sugars from my diet. I recently found a delicious snack fitting the bill – FBomb Krunch Cheese Crisps.
These crunchy, chip-like snacks are a nice source of protein – they are made entirely from cheese – and are keto-friendly, vegetarian, gluten-free and nut-free. While there are several good brands of these cheese crisp snacks on the market (such as Whisps and Parm Crisps), these FBomb snacks are a bit thicker and more filling than the others.
They come in a few flavors, but I love the slightly spicy buffalo one. They are great for eating out of the bag or you can use them as a substitute for croutons on a salad to add a little protein. I found them locally at Hy-Vee, in the Health Market section.
— Carole Dunn
I think the thing I’m really LOVING right now is that I can finally go to concerts again! Due to COVID-19, so many things had to be canceled the past year or so, and thankfully with the vaccine and other safety measures shows are happening again. I have tickets to Bonnaroo next week and I can’t wait!
— Sara Hunt
F or anyone with a long-haired pet looking to better manage its coat, I recommend trying the GoPets Dematting Comb.
It has a two-sided grooming rake, allowing you to work through any mats with the wider comb before using the narrower comb to give your furry friend a more finished look. Currently priced at $30 on Amazon, it’s definitely the most expensive comb my cat has had but also is the most effective.
— Erin Wisdom
T he coffee shops have brought back the pumpkin flavors! *INSERT HEART EYES EMOJI HERE.* Call me cliché, but I can never get enough of the pumpkin-flavored things. I want it all year long. I feel like last year my excitment for Fall was stifled by the pandemic, but this year I’ve decided I will enjoy my days no matter what life throws at me and one thing I find major enjoyment in: Fall. The pumpkin flavors have made me so much more excited (but it sure hasn’t helped my attempt at cutting back on caffeine!).
— Ashley Chandler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.