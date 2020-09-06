Dawn does fantastic!
I usually like to try a new cleaning product when it comes out, especially if it says it makes things easier.
Earlier this year I bought a bottle of the Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. It is marketed towards busy (and OK, probably lazy like myself) people who don’t do their dishes right away. The spray bottle is marked “Spray, wipe, rinse.”
Ladies, I was not disappointed. This foaming soap takes very little and it works as advertised. I sprayed both a coffee cup and a dirty pan and left them to sit for a few days. When I went to wash them, they soaped right up with just water and the dried on coffee and food disappeared in an instant.
The best part? I’ve used this on other things as well. I put one spray on a dry paper towel and gently scrubbed the white rubber part of my Converse shoes (well, knock-offs) and it took all the dirt and scuff marks off – they looked new! At only around $5 at most retailers, this bottle goes a long way and does a fantastic job.
Carole Dunn
Brilliant and bright
I’ve always struggled with blotchy and uneven skin for most of my life. I’ve tried a lot of different products over the years and just decided I’m stuck with it and cover it with makeup.
In addition to being the editor of Josephine magazine, I also own Merle Norman Cosmetics in St. Joseph (shout out to us girl bosses!). During the shelter-in-place, I decided to try something new from my own inventory. Oh my! I’ve been using Merle Norman’s Brilliant-C Brightening Serum since April and am in love. It has gotten rid of my discoloration spots and my face just looks healthier, like it’s glowing. I’m officially addicted.
Jennifer Hall